May 18, 2020 // Diocese
Parish priests plan summer retirements
Click on the priest name below to read about the plans they are making for retirement and home travel this summer.
Father Gary Sigler: The hardest, ‘yet the most wonderful thing’ Father Sigler has done
Father Paul McCarthy: ‘Like a breath of fresh air’
Father Lawrence Teteh: Retirement means a return to Nigeria
Father Daniel Durkin: A half-century of sacred priesthood
Father Phillip Widmann: Retiring priest with ‘late vocation’ will continue to preserve unique Catholic artifacts
Father Tyrell Alles, OSB: Father Tyrell Alles to return to his homeland
