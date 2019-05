Three deacons to be ordained to priesthood June 1 Todays Catholic

Three deacons from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will be ordained to the priesthood on Saturday June 1.

Spenser St. Louis

José Arroyo Acevedo

Daniel Niezer

The Mass of ordination to the priesthood will be celebrated Saturday, June 1, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne,

at 11 a.m.

