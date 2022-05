Seminarians on the way to the diaconate Todays Catholic

Sometimes vocations are chosen. Other times vocations choose us. These five men have determined that the vocation of priest is the one for them and will be ordained to the diaconate on Saturday, May 21, at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 S. Miami St., at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Brian Florin

Robert Krisch

David Langford

Jacob Schneider

Ryan Timossi

* * *