World Youth Day 2027: Seoul, South Korea OSV NEWS

LISBON, Portugal (CNS) – World Youth Day is returning to Asia in 2027 and will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea. Pope Francis announced the location on Sunday, August 6, to some 1.5 million pilgrims who attended the closing Mass of World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon. “The next World Youth Day will take place in Asia. It will be in South Korea, in Seoul,” he said to cheers from the estimated 1,000 South Korean pilgrims, many of them proudly waving their country’s flag. Pope Francis prefaced his announcement by urging young people to travel to Rome in 2025 to participate in youth celebrations during the jubilee year, when Vatican officials expect more than 30 million pilgrims to flock to the Eternal City.

