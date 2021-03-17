When are you really dead? Dr. David Kaminskas The Catholic Doctor Is In

Part 1 of 2

In 1968 a consensus opinion paper was published called “A Definition of Irreversible Coma.” The purpose of the paper was to define death by neurological criteria. It came to be known as The Harvard Criteria since this group of scholars was brought together by Harvard Medical School. Interestingly, this was at the same time that organ transplantation began to take off. The medical community needed guidelines to follow as to when a person could be declared dead even though their heart was still beating and their vital organs were still functioning.

Death had previously been clear — the heart stops beating, respirations cease and all the vital organs of the body stop functioning together.

On Aug. 29, 2000, the Holy Father, St. John Paul II, addressed the 18th International Congress of the Transplantation Society. He felt obligated to help guide these physicians from a Catholic perspective. Here are some excerpts from that address.

“Transplants are a great step forward in science’s service of man, and not a few people today owe their lives to an organ transplant. Increasingly, the technique of transplants has proven to be a valid means of attaining the primary goal of all medicine — the service of human life.

“Acknowledgement of the unique dignity of the human person has a further underlying consequence: vital organs which occur singly in the body can be removed only after death, that is, from the body of someone who is certainly dead. This requirement is self-evident, since to act otherwise would mean intentionally to cause the death of the donor in disposing of his organs. This gives rise to one of the most debated issues in contemporary bioethics, as well as to serious concerns in the minds of ordinary people. I refer to the problem of ascertaining the fact of death. When can a person be considered dead with complete certainty?

“In this regard, it is helpful to recall that the death of the person is a single event, consisting in the total disintegration of that unitary and integrated whole that is the personal self. It results from the separation of the life-principle (or soul) from the corporal reality of the person. The death of the person, understood in this primary sense, is an event which no scientific technique or empirical method can identify directly.

“It is a well-known fact that for some time certain scientific approaches to ascertaining death have shifted the emphasis from the traditional cardio-respiratory signs to the so-called “neurological” criterion. Specifically, this consists in establishing, according to clearly determined parameters commonly held by the international scientific community, the complete and irreversible cessation of all brain activity (in the cerebrum, cerebellum and brain stem). This is then considered the sign that the individual organism has lost its integrative capacity.

“With regard to the parameters used today for ascertaining death — whether the ‘encephalic’ signs or the more traditional cardio-respiratory signs — the Church does not make technical decisions. She limits herself to the Gospel duty of comparing the data offered by medical science with the Christian understanding of the unity of the person, bringing out the similarities and the possible conflicts capable of endangering respect for human dignity.

“Here it can be said that the criterion adopted in more recent times for ascertaining the fact of death, namely the complete and irreversible cessation of all brain activity, if rigorously applied, does not seem to conflict with the essential elements of a sound anthropology. Therefore, a health-worker professionally responsible for ascertaining death can use these criteria in each individual case as the basis for arriving at that degree of assurance in ethical judgement which moral teaching describes as “moral certainty.” This moral certainty is considered the necessary and sufficient basis for an ethically correct course of action. Only where such certainty exists, and where informed consent has already been given by the donor or the donor’s legitimate representatives, is it morally right to initiate the technical procedures required for the removal of organs for transplant.”

Many believed that in this address Pope St. John Paul II had, in essence, accepted the concept of death by neurologic criteria. Let us take a closer look at what St. John Paul II said: “The death of a person is a single event, consisting of the total disintegration of that unitary and the integrated whole that is the personal self. The death of a person, understood in this primary sense, is an event which no scientific technique or empirical method can identify directly.”

The living human being has been defined by many scientists to require the integration and cooperation of all the major organs. This also appeared to be what St. John Paul II was intimating as he goes on to say: “the complete and irreversible cessation of all brain activity (in the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brain stem). This is then considered a sign that the individual organism has lost his — and I emphasize this phrase — “integrated capacity.”

The Harvard Criteria was a paradigm shift. It basically declared that the brain is in control and if the brain is dead, then the person is dead. It is true that in most cases of whole brain death, it is not long before the other organs deteriorate and stop functioning and one can be reassured that the patient has indeed died.

Part 2 will appear here next week.

Dr. David Kaminskas is a board-certified cardiologist and member of the Dr. Jerome Lejeune Catholic Medical Guild of Northeast Indiana, www.fortwaynecma.com.

* * *