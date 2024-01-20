Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, January 22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Right to Life Events: Youth Rally and Mass, Indiana Convention Center, followed by March for Life and Rally at Statehouse, Indianapolis

Thursday, January 25: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, January 27: 4:30 p.m. – Mass at Seven Sisters Retreat, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

