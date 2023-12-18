Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, December 20: 11 a.m. – Mass and Christmas Luncheon for Seminarians, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, December 21: 11 a.m. – Mass and Employee Christmas Luncheon, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw, and Grace College, Winona Lake

Sunday, December 24: 10:45 a.m. – Fourth Sunday of Advent Mass, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, December 24: 10:30 p.m. – Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

