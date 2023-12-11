Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, December 12: 6 p.m. – Mass and Mexican Fiesta, Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

Thursday, December 14: Noon – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, December 15: 9:30 a.m. – Presentation to Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Victory Noll, Huntington

Friday, December 15: 11 a.m. – Mass with Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel at Victory Noll, Huntington

Saturday, December 16: 9 a.m. – Mass and Breakfast with Fort Wayne District of St. Vincent de Paul Society, Queen of Angels Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, December 17: 11:15 a.m. – Mass and Social with World Youth Day Pilgrims, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

