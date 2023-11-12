Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, November 13 to Thursday, November 16: Meeting of USCCB Plenary Assembly, Baltimore

Monday, November 13: 7:30 a.m. – Meeting of Episcopal Advisory Board of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors, Baltimore

Tuesday, November 14: 6 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, Baltimore

Wednesday, November 15: Noon – Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group for Eucharistic Revival, Baltimore

Saturday, November 18: 8 p.m. – Mass at National Catholic Youth Conference, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday, November 19: 11 a.m. – Deacon Jubilee Mass, Ancilla Domini Chapel, The Center at Donaldson

