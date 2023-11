Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, November 6: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Corporate Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 7: 6 p.m. – Adult Education Evening, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, November 8: 11 a.m. – Mass and All-Principals Meeting, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, November 9: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Thursday, November 9: 4 p.m. – Annual Corporation Meeting of Catholic Charities Board of Directors, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, November 10: 7:45 p.m. – Catholic High School Retreat, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Sunday, November 12: 3 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Religious Liberty, Baltimore

