Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, November 1: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 2: Noon – All Souls Day Mass, Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne

Friday, November 3: Noon – Meeting with Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, Sacred Heart Church Rectory, Warsaw

Friday, November 3: 5:15 p.m. – Mass with de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Saturday, November 4: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend

Sunday, November 5: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

