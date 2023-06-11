June 11, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Plenary Assembly, Florida
Tuesday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Doctrine, Florida
Tuesday, June 13: 6:30 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Religious Liberty, Florida
Wednesday, June 14: 12:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group of the Eucharistic Revival, Florida
Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18: National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, Rome
