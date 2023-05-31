May 31, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Thursday, June 1: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Friday, June 2: 11 a.m. – Blessing of Women’s Care Center on Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne
Friday, June 2: 3 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Northeastern Indiana Catholic Home Educators (NICHE), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 3: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 4: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.