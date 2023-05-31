Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
May 31, 2023 // Bishop

Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Thursday, June 1: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger 

Friday, June 2: 11 a.m. – Blessing of Women’s Care Center on Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne 

Friday, June 2: 3 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Northeastern Indiana Catholic Home Educators (NICHE), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne 

Saturday, June 3: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne  

Sunday, June 4: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier 

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE