Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 13: 9 a.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Doctrine, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday and Thursday, Mar 15-16: Meetings of Foundation Board of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland

Friday, Mar. 17: 5:30 p.m. – Mass Celebrating 150th Anniversary of St. Patrick Church, Lagro

Saturday, Mar. 18: 10 a.m. – Mass with Catholic Charities Century Club, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Mar. 18: 6 p.m. – Seton Night Live, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Mar. 19: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

Sunday, Mar. 19: 3 p.m. – Rite of Blessing of the Baptismal Font, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

