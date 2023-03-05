Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Mar. 6: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Mar. 7: 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Mar. 7: 7 p.m. – Little Flower Holy Hour, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Mar. 8: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Lenten Day of Recollection, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, Mar. 11: 5 p.m. – Mass and Blessing of the Altar, St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Geneva

* * *