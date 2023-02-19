Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Feb. 20: 5 p.m. – Dinner with Indiana Legislators, Indianapolis

Tuesday, Feb. 21: 9:30 a.m. – Theology Lecture to Masters of Divinity Students, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, Feb. 21: 7 p.m. – Presentation on The State of Antisemitism, Jewish Federation of St. Joseph County, St. Joseph County Public Library, South Bend

Wednesday, Feb. 22: 6 p.m. – Mass, Saint Thomas More Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, Feb. 23: 9:30 a.m. – Theology Lecture to Masters of Divinity Students, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, Feb. 23: 1 p.m. – Meeting of Priest Personnel Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

