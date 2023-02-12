Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Feb. 13: 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Tuesday, Feb. 14: 6:30 p.m. – Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Feb. 15: 9 a.m. – Meeting with Diocesan High School Principals, Syracuse

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Noon – Meeting with Council of Teachers, Syracuse

Wednesday, Feb. 15: 6 p.m. – Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Syracuse

Thursday, Feb. 16: 6:30 p.m. – Presentation at the Faith Speaker Series of St. Thomas Parish, Elkhart, Antonio’s Restaurant, Elkhart

Saturday, Feb. 18: 3 p.m. – Question and Answer Session, Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, Century Center, South Bend

Saturday, Feb. 18: 4:30 p.m. – Mass, Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, Century Center, South Bend

Sunday, Feb. 19: 2 p.m. – Rite of Election and Rite of Continuing Call to Conversion, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *