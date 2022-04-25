Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, April 26: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Wednesday, April 27: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw

Thursday, April 28: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Garrett

Friday, April 29: 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Lake Church, Culver

Saturday, April 30: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 30: 5 p.m. – Mass, Knights of Columbus State Convention, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 1: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

* * *