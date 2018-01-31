Weekly schedule of Bishop Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 4: 3 p.m. — Mass in Spanish, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville

Tuesday, February 6: 7:45 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6: 7 p.m. — Little Flower Holy Hour, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Friday, February 9: 11 a.m. — Mass, Our Lady of the Angels Convent Chapel, Mishawaka

Saturday, February 10: 7 a.m. — Mass and Breakfast with Deacon Candidates, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Donaldson

* * *