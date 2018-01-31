January 31, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Rhoades
Sunday, February 4: 3 p.m. — Mass in Spanish, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville
Tuesday, February 6: 7:45 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday, February 6: 7 p.m. — Little Flower Holy Hour, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne
Friday, February 9: 11 a.m. — Mass, Our Lady of the Angels Convent Chapel, Mishawaka
Saturday, February 10: 7 a.m. — Mass and Breakfast with Deacon Candidates, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Donaldson
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.