“We are the Light of the World” – Bishop Luers High School Grads Georgia Lieb

It was a joyful day on Friday, May 26, for the Bishop Luers High School Class of 2023. The ceremony events began at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, celebrating the Baccalaureate Mass with the Most Reverend Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. Several priests who have connections with Bishop Luers High School assisted. The seniors dressed in their graduation gowns and processed in at the beginning of Mass, followed by faculty and staff. Students also assisted in a variety of ways throughout the Mass. The Bishop Luers High School Choir provided music along with senior Brenden Harrigan, who was the cantor. Senior Abigail Spoltman read the First Reading. Seniors Anna Weigmann, Julio Ortega, and Grace O’Connor presented the Gifts.

Bishop Rhoades congratulated all of the students on their graduation. He asked their parents to think back to the time when their child was baptized and received the Light of Christ. “Graduates, now it is up to you, as you go forth from high school, to choose to walk on this path on which your parents and this school have guided you. The path of faith, the path to holiness.”

Bishop Rhoades went on to talk about the Cross of Christ and carrying our crosses to follow after Him. He encouraged all the students to hang a Crucifix in their room, wherever they go after high school, and to say a prayer before it every day. He mentioned that the large crucifix in the Cathedral is the very same crucifix that was in the first Catholic church built in Fort Wayne in the mid-1800s.

“The world will be impacted, for better or for worse, by the way you live your lives. Your true happiness will not be found in money, in a career, or in worldly success. Place your deepest hopes in the Lord because only He can satisfy the deepest desires of our hearts.”

Following the Baccalaureate Mass, Bishop Rhoades and the Class of 2023 posed for photos on the Cathedral steps. It was perfect weather, and family and friends took photos outside with their graduates.

After a break for lunch, the Commencement Ceremony began in the Grand Wayne Center. The faculty processed in and sat on the stage facing the graduates. For Commencement, it is a tradition for the faculty to wear black robes. The graduates then processed in, some carrying large banners with words that represent different facets of Bishop Luers High School.

Co-Valedictorians Genevieve Cicchiello and Abigail Spoltman gave their speeches and Principal Jim Huth said some congratulatory words of encouragement. Senior choir members performed “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan. Students then walked across the stage, 105 students in total. Principal Jim Huth handed out diplomas, while Assistant Principal Scott Kreiger gave each student a San Damiano Cross as a parting gift from Bishop Luers. Cheers erupted at the end of the ceremony as the newest Alumni of Bishop Luers High School tossed their caps high into the air.

