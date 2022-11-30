Vicars Forane Appointments

The Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointment of Vicars Forane (Deans) for the six vicariates of the diocese, effective on Dec. 1, 2022, for a three-year term.

Vicariate A â€” Rev. Monsignor William C. Schooler

Vicariate B â€” Rev. Jason Freiburger

Vicariate C â€” Rev. Jonathan Norton

Vicariate D â€” Rev. Thomas Shoemaker

Vicariate E â€” Rev. William J. Kummer

Vicariate F â€” Rev. David Ruppert

* * *