November 30, 2022 // Bishop
Vicars Forane Appointments
The Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointment of Vicars Forane (Deans) for the six vicariates of the diocese, effective on Dec. 1, 2022, for a three-year term.
Vicariate A â€” Rev. Monsignor William C. Schooler
Vicariate B â€” Rev. Jason Freiburger
Vicariate C â€” Rev. Jonathan Norton
Vicariate D â€” Rev. Thomas Shoemaker
Vicariate E â€” Rev. William J. Kummer
Vicariate F â€” Rev. David Ruppert
