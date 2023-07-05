Summer Series Kicks Off ‘Discovering God’s Image’ Todays Catholic

Theology on Tap’s Summer Series in Fort Wayne kicked off on Tuesday, June 20, at the University of Saint Francis with a panel discussion on the Dignity of Work. The Summer Series will continue to feature speakers with the theme of “Discovering God’s Image.” More than 70 people attended the first Theology on Tap for the discussion panel.

The weekly series runs every Tuesday through July 25. Individuals of any faith are encouraged to attend. The event is hosted at the University of Saint Francis Cougar Den at 2701 Spring Street in Fort Wayne. Doors open with food and a cash bar at 6:30 p.m. Weekly talks begin at 7 p.m. Come for the food and drink, explore your faith, and invite a friend. Learn more about the series at diocesefwsb.org/tot-fw.

— John Pratt

* * *