St. Jude in South Bend Marks 75th Anniversary Claire Kenney Freelance Writer

Throughout the past year, the St. Jude Parish community in South Bend has recognized its 75th anniversary, which culminated in several celebratory events in October, with the final celebration taking place on the feast day of St. Jude, October 28.

St. Jude Pastor Father John Delaney, who has served the parish since 2006, participated in celebratory events throughout the year alongside the parish community. Parish families were encouraged to recite a special anniversary prayer daily in gratitude and acknowledgement of the anniversary.

The final celebration on Saturday, October 28, included Mass. Father Delaney concelebrated the Mass with Father Bobby Krisch, who is currently assigned to St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne but is a native son of St. Jude. Mass was followed by a banquet.

“Last weekend was somewhat of a finale to what has been a good part of this year celebrating the parish’s 75th anniversary,” Father Delaney said. “There have been a number of events, spiritual and social, on a smaller scale, throughout the year leading up to the feast of Simon and Jude, and the more grand celebration of Mass followed by a dinner dance, held at St. Hedwig’s Hall.”

Bishop Rhoades originally planned to be at the culminating celebration on October 28 and celebrate the Mass, but was called to participate in the Synod of Bishops in Rome throughout the month of October. Instead, Bishop Rhoades wrote a letter of encouragement and gratitude to the parish.

“I pray that your parish will continue to grow as a community of faith, hope, and charity,” Bishop Rhoades wrote. “May you continue to serve the Lord with faithfulness and generosity!”

“Thank you for all you do to extend the love of Christ in the community, especially through your outreach and service to the poor, the needy, the sick, and the suffering,” Bishop Rhoades continued. “This is all part of the Church’s mission of evangelization, the mission Jesus entrusted to the apostles.”

St. Jude Parish was established after St. Matthew Parish in South Bend became overcrowded after World War II.

Bishop touched on this history in his letter to the parish community, as well.

“St. Jude Parish began during the post-World War II ‘baby boom,’ when the Catholic population of our diocese increased significantly, necessitating the building of many new parishes and schools,” Bishop Rhoades wrote. “For the growing southside of South Bend, St. Jude Parish was formed in 1948 due to the overcrowding at St. Matthew’s.”

The building of the church was completed in 1951, and the school was finished five years later, in 1956.

This past year has been one of celebration. Now, the parish looks ahead to its 100th anniversary.

“It has been a privilege to be part of a parish’s milestone number of years serving the People of God in the southside area of South Bend,” Father Delaney said.

* * *