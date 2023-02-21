Spring Eucharistic Revival Events Bring Collaboration, Renewal Todays Catholic

Revive! City Wide Mission Night

Experience a radically unique and powerful Catholic event. Join us for a regional night of transformation featuring the Damascus Worship Collective and inspirational preaching from international revivalists. You and your family will encounter a Eucharistic God who is living and active through an evening of praise, testimony, and adoration.

This event takes place on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023, at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#revive.

Good News! Nights

Good News! Nights, are being hosted at parishes around our diocese. You are invited to come and hear the Good News of Jesus Christ, learn about evangelization, what it means to be a Eucharistic Missionary, and why it is important that we share what we know about Jesus and the Holy Eucharist with everyone around us. No registration is required.

For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#good-news.

Eucharistic Revival Palm Sunday Concert

Join Heartland Sings as they offer beautiful worship to our Lord with classical sacred music centered on the devotion to the Holy Eucharist with polyphony and harmony.

The event will be held on Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter Parish in Fort Wayne. The concert is free, but an offering will be taken up as a free-will donation to Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#concert.

Sacred Concerts

Two Sacred Concerts will be held with music centered on devotion to the Holy Eucharist.

The first event will be held on Sunday, Apr. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish in Granger, led by Music Director Jeremy Hoy, featuring the Notre Dame Liturgical Choir and the St. Pius X Choir.

The second event will be held on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, led by Music Director Mike Dulac.

For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#concert.

Evangelization Trainings

Become equipped to share your Catholic faith in the Eucharistic Lord confidently and peacefully with anyone by attending one-day evangelization training offered by the St. Paul Evangelization Institute. The program includes a light breakfast and lunch.

The first training will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne.

The second training will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish in Granger.

The cost is $20 per person or couple, which is waivable for financial need.

For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#training.

All events are sponsored by the Diocesan Eucharistic Revival Team with support from our host parishes.

* * *