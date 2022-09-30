Todays Catholic
September 30, 2022 // Diocese

Seminarian Soccer Team Takes Cup at Annual Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Seminary won the championship game 4 to 2 in the annual Vianney Cup Soccer Tournament hosted this year on Sept. 24 by Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Photos provided by Tina Schneider
The Mount St. Mary’s Soccer Team, including young men from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, hold the championship trophy after winning the annual Vianney Cup Soccer Tournament in Emmitsburg, Maryland on Sept. 24.

Four East Coast seminaries participate in the event, including Mount St. Mary’s, Theological College in Washington, D.C., Saint Mary’s in Baltimore, and Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia.

One of the founders of the tournament is Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, when he worked as Rector of Mount St. Mary’s.

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Deacon Brian Florin, Deacon Jake Schneider, and Seminarian Caleb Kruse, representing Mount St. Mary’s, hold the championship trophy after winning the annual Vianney Cup Soccer Tournament in Emmitsburg, Maryland on Sept. 24.

