Seminarian Soccer Team Takes Cup at Annual Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Seminary won the championship game 4 to 2 in the annual Vianney Cup Soccer Tournament hosted this year on Sept. 24 by Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Four East Coast seminaries participate in the event, including Mount St. Mary’s, Theological College in Washington, D.C., Saint Mary’s in Baltimore, and Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia.

One of the founders of the tournament is Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, when he worked as Rector of Mount St. Mary’s.

