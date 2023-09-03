Todays Catholic
September 3, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 3, 2023

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Becky Derrow, 90, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Rosemary Sweet, 95, St. Charles Borromeo

Jeanne Woods, 77, St. Charles Borromeo

Herbert Chandler, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Sister Regina Marie Morrissey, OLVM, 94,
Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Gary L. Meyer, 74, SS. Peter and Paul

Dennis W. Michnal, 81, SS. Peter and Paul

Monroeville

Thelma Gerardot, 82, St. Rose of Lima

Carl Sheehan, 83, St. Rose of Lima

Mishawaka

Janice Bendix, 81, Queen of Peace

Roderick Church, 74, Queen of Peace

Charles Mahank, 83, St. Bavo

John Christianson, 82, St. Joseph

Patricia DeMeester, 93, St. Joseph

Daniel Votava, 36, St. Joseph

South Bend

Ted Buday, 85, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Joseph Dundon, 79, Holy Cross

Steve Hinora, Sr., 90, St. Jude

* * *

