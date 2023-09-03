September 3, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 3, 2023
Auburn
Becky Derrow, 90, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Rosemary Sweet, 95, St. Charles Borromeo
Jeanne Woods, 77, St. Charles Borromeo
Herbert Chandler, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Sister Regina Marie Morrissey, OLVM, 94,
Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Gary L. Meyer, 74, SS. Peter and Paul
Dennis W. Michnal, 81, SS. Peter and Paul
Monroeville
Thelma Gerardot, 82, St. Rose of Lima
Carl Sheehan, 83, St. Rose of Lima
Mishawaka
Janice Bendix, 81, Queen of Peace
Roderick Church, 74, Queen of Peace
Charles Mahank, 83, St. Bavo
John Christianson, 82, St. Joseph
Patricia DeMeester, 93, St. Joseph
Daniel Votava, 36, St. Joseph
South Bend
Ted Buday, 85, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Joseph Dundon, 79, Holy Cross
Steve Hinora, Sr., 90, St. Jude
