September 17, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 17, 2023

Fort Wayne

Alvina Koomler, 96, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Garrett

Sergio Martinez, 64, St. Joseph

Granger

Christian Delgado, 66, St. Pius X

Helen Medina, 95, St. Pius X

Huntington

Rex D. Gordon, 81, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Eugene Frecker, 92, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Janice Trethewey, 87, Holy Cross

Richard Kuczmanski, 89, Holy Family

Dorothy Lindorf, 101, Holy Family

Joe Schopmeyer, 82, Holy Family

Patricia Ann Gault, 89, St. Anthony de Padua

Carol E. Ruff, 88, St. Anthony de Padua

Leonard Shiprek, 88, St. Anthony de Padua

James W. Zielinski, 85, St. Anthony de Padua

Gerald Kozuch, 78, St. Casimir

Beverly Ditsch, 18, St. John the Baptist

Joshua Ditsch, 47, St. John the Baptist

Josephine Menting, 91, St. Jude

