September 17, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 17, 2023
Fort Wayne
Alvina Koomler, 96, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Garrett
Sergio Martinez, 64, St. Joseph
Granger
Christian Delgado, 66, St. Pius X
Helen Medina, 95, St. Pius X
Huntington
Rex D. Gordon, 81, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Eugene Frecker, 92, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Janice Trethewey, 87, Holy Cross
Richard Kuczmanski, 89, Holy Family
Dorothy Lindorf, 101, Holy Family
Joe Schopmeyer, 82, Holy Family
Patricia Ann Gault, 89, St. Anthony de Padua
Carol E. Ruff, 88, St. Anthony de Padua
Leonard Shiprek, 88, St. Anthony de Padua
James W. Zielinski, 85, St. Anthony de Padua
Gerald Kozuch, 78, St. Casimir
Beverly Ditsch, 18, St. John the Baptist
Joshua Ditsch, 47, St. John the Baptist
Josephine Menting, 91, St. Jude
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.