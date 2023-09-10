Todays Catholic
September 10, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 10, 2023

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Sophie Wormcastle, 84, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Elvin White, 66, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Thomas J. Ahearn, 58, St. Pius X

Patricia Spychalski, 79, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Ann Wozniak, 77, St. Bavo

Monroeville

Carolyn Butler, 75, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

Rita Burnham, 84, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Josephine Pecina, 90, St. Adalbert

MaryAnn Ross, 90, St. Casimir

* * *

