September 10, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 10, 2023
Arcola
Sophie Wormcastle, 84, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Elvin White, 66, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Thomas J. Ahearn, 58, St. Pius X
Patricia Spychalski, 79, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mary Ann Wozniak, 77, St. Bavo
Monroeville
Carolyn Butler, 75, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
Rita Burnham, 84, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Josephine Pecina, 90, St. Adalbert
MaryAnn Ross, 90, St. Casimir
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.