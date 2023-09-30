Todays Catholic
September 30, 2023 // Local

Rest in Peace: October 1, 2023

Fort Wayne

Edward Kase, 88, St. Jude

T.J. Smith, 97, St. Jude

Rogelio Martinez Sr., 39, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Frances Mamula, 92, St. Pius X

Huntington

Roger Dale Mandrell, 73, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Antoinette DeLong, 87, St. Bavo

South Bend

Gloria Chelminiak, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Radene Tidey, 72, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Betty Urbanski, 96, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Ralph Dabrowiak, 87, Christ the King

Judith Neeser, 88, Christ the King

Daniel Joseph Strycker, 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus

