September 30, 2023 // Local
Rest in Peace: October 1, 2023
Fort Wayne
Edward Kase, 88, St. Jude
T.J. Smith, 97, St. Jude
Rogelio Martinez Sr., 39, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Frances Mamula, 92, St. Pius X
Huntington
Roger Dale Mandrell, 73, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Antoinette DeLong, 87, St. Bavo
South Bend
Gloria Chelminiak, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Radene Tidey, 72, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Betty Urbanski, 96, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Ralph Dabrowiak, 87, Christ the King
Judith Neeser, 88, Christ the King
Daniel Joseph Strycker, 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus
