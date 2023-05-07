Todays Catholic
May 7, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 7, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Phong HuynH, 50, St. Vincent de Paul

Eleanor Leffers, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Charles Lewallen, 93, St. John the Evangelist

New Haven

Carl Ehinger, 91, St. John the Baptist

Walter James Szajna, 82, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

John Deitsch, 70, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Sylvia Wieczorek, 82, Holy Family

Raymond Haluda, 88, St. Adalbert

Kenneth Zielinski, 47, St. Casimir

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE