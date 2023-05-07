May 7, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 7, 2023
Fort Wayne
Phong HuynH, 50, St. Vincent de Paul
Eleanor Leffers, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Charles Lewallen, 93, St. John the Evangelist
New Haven
Carl Ehinger, 91, St. John the Baptist
Walter James Szajna, 82, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
John Deitsch, 70, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Sylvia Wieczorek, 82, Holy Family
Raymond Haluda, 88, St. Adalbert
Kenneth Zielinski, 47, St. Casimir
* * *
