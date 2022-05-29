Todays Catholic
May 29, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 29, 2022

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Leonard R. Wisowaty, 89, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

John J. Kuhn, 97, Sacred Heart

Emily Guingrich, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Mary Stump, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Jordan E. Frankiewicz, 76, St. Pius X

Huntington

Juergen Mauger, 58, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

George Nate, Jr., 82, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Angela Brant, 84, Holy Family

Stephen J. Suth, 80, Holy Family

Mary Ann Tepe, 89, St. John the Baptist

Waterloo

Michael E. Gayan, 71, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

