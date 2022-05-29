May 29, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 29, 2022
Bristol
Leonard R. Wisowaty, 89, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
John J. Kuhn, 97, Sacred Heart
Emily Guingrich, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Mary Stump, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Jordan E. Frankiewicz, 76, St. Pius X
Huntington
Juergen Mauger, 58, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
George Nate, Jr., 82, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Angela Brant, 84, Holy Family
Stephen J. Suth, 80, Holy Family
Mary Ann Tepe, 89, St. John the Baptist
Waterloo
Michael E. Gayan, 71, St. Michael the Archangel
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.