March 26, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 26, 2023
Auburn
William Kobiela, 78, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Jerry Lee Hudson, 83, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Donald F. Langmeyer, 78, Queen of Angels
Earl A. Moss, 69, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Don Hammock, 83, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Sister M. Helen Minich, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
South Bend
Sylvester Cashen, 91, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Walter Kroll, 54, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Albert D. Filer V, 16, Christ the King
Guadalupe Garcia, 83, St. Adalbert
Elizabeth Krieg, 85, St. Adalbert
Loretta Waletzko, 93, St. Adalbert
David Czarnecki, 71, St. Casimir
Warsaw
Karen White, 75, Sacred Heart
