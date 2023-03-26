Todays Catholic
March 26, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 26, 2023

Auburn

William Kobiela, 78, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Jerry Lee Hudson, 83, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Donald F. Langmeyer, 78, Queen of Angels

Earl A. Moss, 69, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Don Hammock, 83, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Sister M. Helen Minich, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

South Bend

Sylvester Cashen, 91, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Walter Kroll, 54, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Albert D. Filer V, 16, Christ the King

Guadalupe Garcia, 83, St. Adalbert

Elizabeth Krieg, 85, St. Adalbert

Loretta Waletzko, 93, St. Adalbert

David Czarnecki, 71, St. Casimir

Warsaw

Karen White, 75, Sacred Heart

