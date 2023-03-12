March 12, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 12, 2023
Bristol
Sherry Ann Black, 79, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Charles Tyrone Daub, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Rosa C. Hou, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Stephen Dennis Karam, 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Stephen Rashevich, 51, St. Charles Borromeo
James Kinsey, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Michael D. Petre, 79, SS. Peter & Paul
Mishawaka
Frank Jermano, 95, St. Monica
Joseph Wojtysiak, 83, St. Monica
New Haven
Theresa Velez, 97, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Lorraine Wisner, 90, St. Jude
Thomas Folding, 58, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Barbara Blatz, 90, St. Bernard
