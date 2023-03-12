Rest in Peace: March 12, 2023 Todays Catholic

Bristol

Sherry Ann Black, 79, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Charles Tyrone Daub, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Rosa C. Hou, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Stephen Dennis Karam, 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Stephen Rashevich, 51, St. Charles Borromeo

James Kinsey, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Michael D. Petre, 79, SS. Peter & Paul

Mishawaka

Frank Jermano, 95, St. Monica

Joseph Wojtysiak, 83, St. Monica

New Haven

Theresa Velez, 97, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Lorraine Wisner, 90, St. Jude

Thomas Folding, 58, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Barbara Blatz, 90, St. Bernard

