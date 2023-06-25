June 25, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 25, 2023
Fort Wayne
Sondra J. Hire, 82, Queen of Angels
Dennis Jamison, 70, Queen of Angels
Martha A. Mynsberge, 95, St. Joseph
Jean Robinson, 95, St. Joseph
Steven Strawbridge, 78, St. Jude
Terry VanCamp, 80, St. Jude
Dottie Carpenter, 89, St. Mary Mother of God
Robert Gabet, 64, St. Peter
William Gephart, 65, St. Vincent de Paul
Edward Ulshafer, Jr., 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
John Reed, 82, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Joseph Sabbe, 83, St. Bavo
Thomas Chamberlin, 90, St. Joseph
Ralph Woznicki, 92, St. Joseph
New Carlisle
Mary Jane Liszweski, 79, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Thomas J. Gorlesky, 74, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Robert Urbanski, 98, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Alice Szumski, 95, Holy Cross
Jane Dobrucki, 98, Holy Family
Dorothy J. Mathia, 93, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Leonel Garcia, 5, St. Adalbert
Maria de Lourdes Amaya Moreno, 76, St. Adalbert
Gregory Wulle, 77, St. Joseph
