Todays Catholic
June 25, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 25, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Sondra J. Hire, 82, Queen of Angels

Dennis Jamison, 70, Queen of Angels

Martha A. Mynsberge, 95, St. Joseph

Jean Robinson, 95, St. Joseph

Steven Strawbridge, 78, St. Jude

Terry VanCamp, 80, St. Jude

Dottie Carpenter, 89, St. Mary Mother of God

Robert Gabet, 64, St. Peter

William Gephart, 65, St. Vincent de Paul

Edward Ulshafer, Jr., 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

John Reed, 82, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Joseph Sabbe, 83, St. Bavo

Thomas Chamberlin, 90, St. Joseph

Ralph Woznicki, 92, St. Joseph

New Carlisle

Mary Jane Liszweski, 79, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Thomas J. Gorlesky, 74, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Robert Urbanski, 98, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Alice Szumski, 95, Holy Cross

Jane Dobrucki, 98, Holy Family

Dorothy J. Mathia, 93, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Leonel Garcia, 5, St. Adalbert

Maria de Lourdes Amaya Moreno, 76, St. Adalbert

Gregory Wulle, 77, St. Joseph

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE