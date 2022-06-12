Todays Catholic
June 12, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 12, 2022

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Delores A. Gorman, 68, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Mary H. Donovan, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Daniel Hargas, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Shaughn Slain, 42, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary E. Ledwith, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Mary Harness, 70, St. Jude

Florine Schneider, 95, St. Jude

Philip Schnelker, 92, St. Jude

Addison Johnson, Jr., 80, St. Vincent de Paul

New Haven

Mary M. Wuest, 84, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Rebecca Parakowski, 79, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

John Spychalski, 76, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Mary Jane Buzolich, 101, Christ the King

Ronald Kalman, 77, Christ the King

Elizabeth Kitkowski, 95, Christ the King

Beatrice Agostino, 83, Holy Cross

Peter Agostino, 88, Holy Cross

Barbara Stevenson, 74, Holy Cross

Ron Zell, 95, Holy Cross

James D. Vicsik, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Francisco Ortiz, 52, St. Adalbert

Mary Ann Siade, 95, St. Adalbert

John Mysak, 92, St. Casimir

Lutgardo Siguenza, 94, St. Casimir

Walkerton

Terry L. Borton, 74, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Bernice M. Berg, 89, Sacred Heart

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Elizabeth Meyer, 90, St. Mary-of-the-Woods

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE