June 12, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 12, 2022
Fort Wayne
Delores A. Gorman, 68, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary H. Donovan, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Daniel Hargas, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Shaughn Slain, 42, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary E. Ledwith, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Mary Harness, 70, St. Jude
Florine Schneider, 95, St. Jude
Philip Schnelker, 92, St. Jude
Addison Johnson, Jr., 80, St. Vincent de Paul
New Haven
Mary M. Wuest, 84, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Rebecca Parakowski, 79, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
John Spychalski, 76, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Mary Jane Buzolich, 101, Christ the King
Ronald Kalman, 77, Christ the King
Elizabeth Kitkowski, 95, Christ the King
Beatrice Agostino, 83, Holy Cross
Peter Agostino, 88, Holy Cross
Barbara Stevenson, 74, Holy Cross
Ron Zell, 95, Holy Cross
James D. Vicsik, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Francisco Ortiz, 52, St. Adalbert
Mary Ann Siade, 95, St. Adalbert
John Mysak, 92, St. Casimir
Lutgardo Siguenza, 94, St. Casimir
Walkerton
Terry L. Borton, 74, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Bernice M. Berg, 89, Sacred Heart
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Elizabeth Meyer, 90, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
