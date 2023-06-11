Todays Catholic
June 11, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 11, 2023

Todays Catholic

Angola

Dennis Renier, 80, St. Anthony of Padua

Fort Wayne

Geraldine James, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Linda Mattes, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Diane Burch, 79, St. Jude

Jim Griffith,102, St. Jude

Frank Seranni, 89, St. Jude

Fredrick Cartwright, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

David Keck, 82, St. Pius X

Karen Keck, 80, St. Pius X

Ed Leininger, 74, St. Pius X

James Walsh, Jr, 92, St. Pius X

Huntington

Keenan S. Kaiser, 65, SS. Peter & Paul

Mishawaka

Bruce Fingerhut, 80, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Ray Keelan, 90, St. John the Baptist

Patricia Oberley, 89, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Beth Benac, 94, Christ the King

Cynthia Kujawski, 70, Christ the King

Floyd C. Smith, 89, Christ the King

Paulette K. Hayes, 69, Holy Family

Alfons M. VanOverberghe, 84, Holy Family

Juan Ramirez, 49, St. Adalbert

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE