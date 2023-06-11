June 11, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 11, 2023
Angola
Dennis Renier, 80, St. Anthony of Padua
Fort Wayne
Geraldine James, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Linda Mattes, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Diane Burch, 79, St. Jude
Jim Griffith,102, St. Jude
Frank Seranni, 89, St. Jude
Fredrick Cartwright, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
David Keck, 82, St. Pius X
Karen Keck, 80, St. Pius X
Ed Leininger, 74, St. Pius X
James Walsh, Jr, 92, St. Pius X
Huntington
Keenan S. Kaiser, 65, SS. Peter & Paul
Mishawaka
Bruce Fingerhut, 80, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Ray Keelan, 90, St. John the Baptist
Patricia Oberley, 89, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Beth Benac, 94, Christ the King
Cynthia Kujawski, 70, Christ the King
Floyd C. Smith, 89, Christ the King
Paulette K. Hayes, 69, Holy Family
Alfons M. VanOverberghe, 84, Holy Family
Juan Ramirez, 49, St. Adalbert
