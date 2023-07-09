July 9, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 9, 2023
Auburn
Kenneth Pinnington, 82, Immaculate Conception
Becky Wilmes, 71, Immaculate Conception
Elkhart
Linda Burleson, 83, St. Thomas the Apostle
Ron Rudin, 85, St. Thomas the Apostle
Mary Lou Carusillo, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Joseph Biedenweg, 33, Our Lady of Good Hope
Jerry Bovie, 52, Our Lady of Good Hope
Daniel A. Budzon, 63, Our Lady of Good Hope
Sarah Ehrman, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope
Connie Eisenhuth, 85, Our Lady of Good Hope
Lyle Farrell, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope
Debra Harmon, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope
Gail Huneck, 88, Our Lady of Good Hope
Carol Kern, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope
Brian Knipscheer, 50, Our Lady of Good Hope
Gerald Martin, 71, Our Lady of Good Hope
George T. Schenkel, 30, Our Lady of Good Hope
Mary C. Smith, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope
Joseph Dahm ,96, St. Charles Borromeo
Shirley Overmyer, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert Prado, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Phyllis A. Fitzgerald, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Kathryn Elizabeth Hap, 76, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Ned Baumgartner, 81, St. Therese
Theodore Egts, 78, St. Therese
Dorothy Harber, 82, St. Therese
Rosaline Sorg, 90, St. Therese
Carl Herman, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Helen Ward, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Kenneth Wasulko, 71, St. Bavo
North Manchester
Nancy Ann Andritsch, 81, St. Robert Bellarmine
James Malcolm, 84, St. Robert Bellarmine
South Bend
Thomas Block, 79, Christ the King
Betty Chrzan, 86, Holy Family
Michael LeeVan, 62, St. Adalbert
Tomas Vargas, Jr, 34, St. Adalbert
Joan Blitz, 87, St. Anthony de Padua
Don Wisner, 39, St. Anthony de Padua Maria
Cornelia Hernandez, 65, St. Casimir
Renata Kazmierczak, 93, St. Jude
