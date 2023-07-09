Rest in Peace: July 9, 2023 Todays Catholic

Auburn

Kenneth Pinnington, 82, Immaculate Conception

Becky Wilmes, 71, Immaculate Conception

Elkhart

Linda Burleson, 83, St. Thomas the Apostle

Ron Rudin, 85, St. Thomas the Apostle

Mary Lou Carusillo, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Joseph Biedenweg, 33, Our Lady of Good Hope

Jerry Bovie, 52, Our Lady of Good Hope

Daniel A. Budzon, 63, Our Lady of Good Hope

Sarah Ehrman, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope

Connie Eisenhuth, 85, Our Lady of Good Hope

Lyle Farrell, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope

Debra Harmon, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope

Gail Huneck, 88, Our Lady of Good Hope

Carol Kern, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope

Brian Knipscheer, 50, Our Lady of Good Hope

Gerald Martin, 71, Our Lady of Good Hope

George T. Schenkel, 30, Our Lady of Good Hope

Mary C. Smith, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope

Joseph Dahm ,96, St. Charles Borromeo

Shirley Overmyer, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert Prado, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Phyllis A. Fitzgerald, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Kathryn Elizabeth Hap, 76, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Ned Baumgartner, 81, St. Therese

Theodore Egts, 78, St. Therese

Dorothy Harber, 82, St. Therese

Rosaline Sorg, 90, St. Therese

Carl Herman, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Helen Ward, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Kenneth Wasulko, 71, St. Bavo

North Manchester

Nancy Ann Andritsch, 81, St. Robert Bellarmine

James Malcolm, 84, St. Robert Bellarmine

South Bend

Thomas Block, 79, Christ the King

Betty Chrzan, 86, Holy Family

Michael LeeVan, 62, St. Adalbert

Tomas Vargas, Jr, 34, St. Adalbert

Joan Blitz, 87, St. Anthony de Padua

Don Wisner, 39, St. Anthony de Padua Maria

Cornelia Hernandez, 65, St. Casimir

Renata Kazmierczak, 93, St. Jude

* * *