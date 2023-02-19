February 19, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 19, 2023
Fort Wayne
David Maher, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Martha A. Vergara, 53, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Anthony A. Augustyniak, 76, St. Mary Mother of God
Rebecca A. Merz, 80, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Victoria M. Vachon, 90, St. Peter
Mishawaka
Milt Ross, 90, Queen of Peace
Sister M. Lois Ann Baunach, OSF, 94, St. Francis Convent Chapel
South Bend
Janis Paluzzi, 87, Holy Cross
Paul Garcia, 66, St. Casimir
Cynthia M. Vukovits, 61, St. Casimir
Warsaw
Deloris Deardorff, 75, Sacred Heart
