Todays Catholic
February 19, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 19, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

David Maher, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Martha A. Vergara, 53, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Anthony A. Augustyniak, 76, St. Mary Mother of God

Rebecca A. Merz, 80, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Victoria M. Vachon, 90, St. Peter

Mishawaka

Milt Ross, 90, Queen of Peace

Sister M. Lois Ann Baunach, OSF, 94, St. Francis Convent Chapel

South Bend

Janis Paluzzi, 87, Holy Cross

Paul Garcia, 66, St. Casimir

Cynthia M. Vukovits, 61, St. Casimir

Warsaw

Deloris Deardorff, 75, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE