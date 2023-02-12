February 12, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 12, 2023
Fort Wayne
Neil Patrick Herald, 56, St. Charles Borromeo
Marlene Romie, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
David John Moreno, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Dennis Grill, 71, St. Jude
Sally Ley, 74, St. Jude
Susan Vorich, 95, St. Jude
Patricia Witte, 99, St. Jude
Jerry Welker, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Sister M. Geraldine Hartke, OSF, 89, Our Lady of the Angels Convent
Milt Ross, 90, Queen of Peace
Margery Hershberger, 97, St. Bavo
New Haven
Douglas M. Swaidner, 56, St. John the Baptist
Roy Meese, 70, St. Louis Besancon
Notre Dame
Sister Gladys Marie, CSC, 92, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Jose Luz Bermudez, 72, St. Adalbert
Donald Alexander, 75, St. Casimir
Frances Mattasits, 99, St. Jude
Warsaw
Bob Hardin, 82, Sacred Heart
Don Palm, 88, Sacred Heart
