December 18, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 18, 2022
Arcola
Catherine Kuhmichel, 71, St. Patrick
Annette M. Lamle, 61, St. Patrick
Bristol
Harold A. Meyer, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Elkhart
Michelle Strati, 58, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Elaine Wetzel, 75, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Gerald Lee Staub, 80 St. Joseph Hessen Cassel
Jacilin Ehinger, 88, St. Jude
Granger
Pearl Koczwara, 88, St. Pius X
Robert Lux, 81, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Juanita Freeman, 97, St. Bavo
William Ipe, 90, St. Bavo
New Haven
John Waite, 81, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Anthony Mersits II, 59, Holy Cross
Rosemary Belakovich, 89, St. Jude
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.