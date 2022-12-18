Todays Catholic
December 18, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 18, 2022

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Catherine Kuhmichel, 71, St. Patrick

Annette M. Lamle, 61, St. Patrick

Bristol

Harold A. Meyer, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Elkhart

Michelle Strati, 58, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Elaine Wetzel, 75, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Gerald Lee Staub, 80 St. Joseph Hessen Cassel

Jacilin Ehinger, 88, St. Jude

Granger

Pearl Koczwara, 88, St. Pius X

Robert Lux, 81, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Juanita Freeman, 97, St. Bavo

William Ipe, 90, St. Bavo

New Haven

John Waite, 81, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Anthony Mersits II, 59, Holy Cross

Rosemary Belakovich, 89, St. Jude 

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE