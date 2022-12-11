Todays Catholic
December 11, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 11, 2022

Auburn

Donald A. Dapp, 89, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Linda J. Thompson, 74, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Juanito Adriano, 58, Queen of Angels

Irma Gerhardstein, 93, Queen of Angels

Eugene Neyman, 83, Queen of Angels

Dorothy Rebman, 105, Queen of Angels

Pauline Lueken, 94, St. Charles Borromeo

Charlotte L. Nill, 102, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 

Simon Kim Chan Ong, 87, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Marilyn A. Smith, 92, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Felicia C. Rodriguez, 78, St. Jude

Catherine Wyss, 59, St. Peter

Goshen

James F. Pingpank, Sr., 87, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Jerome McMahon, 90, St. Monica

New Haven

Barbara K. Kintz, 90, St. John the Baptist

Richard Metzler, 55, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Paul Waddy, 77, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Madelyn Farrow, 90, Christ the King

Jean Witucki, 80, Christ the King

Edwin A. Jaroszewski, 69, Holy Cross

Joseph Tirotta, 61, Holy Cross

Marcelo Iven Jaime, infant, St. Adalbert

Jose Torres, 77, St. Adalbert

Thomas A. Oesterling, 85, St. Jude

Warsaw

James L. Mornout, 60, Sacred Heart

* * *

