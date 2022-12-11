December 11, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 11, 2022
Auburn
Donald A. Dapp, 89, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Linda J. Thompson, 74, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Juanito Adriano, 58, Queen of Angels
Irma Gerhardstein, 93, Queen of Angels
Eugene Neyman, 83, Queen of Angels
Dorothy Rebman, 105, Queen of Angels
Pauline Lueken, 94, St. Charles Borromeo
Charlotte L. Nill, 102, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Simon Kim Chan Ong, 87, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Marilyn A. Smith, 92, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Felicia C. Rodriguez, 78, St. Jude
Catherine Wyss, 59, St. Peter
Goshen
James F. Pingpank, Sr., 87, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Jerome McMahon, 90, St. Monica
New Haven
Barbara K. Kintz, 90, St. John the Baptist
Richard Metzler, 55, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Paul Waddy, 77, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Madelyn Farrow, 90, Christ the King
Jean Witucki, 80, Christ the King
Edwin A. Jaroszewski, 69, Holy Cross
Joseph Tirotta, 61, Holy Cross
Marcelo Iven Jaime, infant, St. Adalbert
Jose Torres, 77, St. Adalbert
Thomas A. Oesterling, 85, St. Jude
Warsaw
James L. Mornout, 60, Sacred Heart
