August 20, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 23, 2020

Angola

Father Joseph Kiene, OFM Conv., 83, St. Anthony of Padua

Fort Wayne

Michael Bonahoom, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Charles L. Christman, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Consuelo Cosculluela, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Vincent Kapocius, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Jeremy Bush, 41, St. Pius X

Williams Graves, 69, St. Pius X

Jeanne Gutschenritter, 99, St. Pius X

Ron Wallace, 86, St. Pius X

Huntington

Phyllis A. Ness, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

Wyatt A. Schmaltz, 9, SS. Peter and Paul

Lakeville

Alvera Walker, 96, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Mishawaka

Martha Laczai, 97, St. Bavo

New Carlisle

Linda Foster, 68, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Mary E. Morris, 77, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Fred Baker, 89, St. Jude

Audrey J. Frank, 91, St. Jude

Thomas Frank, 91, St. Jude

Paul M. Hill, 90, St. Jude

Jacqueline Hoblik, 80, Holy Cross

Thomas S. Olkowski, 74, St. Jude

Loretta Spychalski, 88, Holy Family

Sharon Vanderheyden, 80, St. Jude

