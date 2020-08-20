August 20, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 23, 2020
Angola
Father Joseph Kiene, OFM Conv., 83, St. Anthony of Padua
Fort Wayne
Michael Bonahoom, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Charles L. Christman, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Consuelo Cosculluela, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Vincent Kapocius, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Jeremy Bush, 41, St. Pius X
Williams Graves, 69, St. Pius X
Jeanne Gutschenritter, 99, St. Pius X
Ron Wallace, 86, St. Pius X
Huntington
Phyllis A. Ness, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
Wyatt A. Schmaltz, 9, SS. Peter and Paul
Lakeville
Alvera Walker, 96, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Mishawaka
Martha Laczai, 97, St. Bavo
New Carlisle
Linda Foster, 68, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Mary E. Morris, 77, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Fred Baker, 89, St. Jude
Audrey J. Frank, 91, St. Jude
Thomas Frank, 91, St. Jude
Paul M. Hill, 90, St. Jude
Jacqueline Hoblik, 80, Holy Cross
Thomas S. Olkowski, 74, St. Jude
Loretta Spychalski, 88, Holy Family
Sharon Vanderheyden, 80, St. Jude
