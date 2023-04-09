Todays Catholic
April 9, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 9, 2023

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Patricia Rohrer, 91, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Dorothy H. Fowerbaugh, 90, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

L. W. Hanzel, 96, Queen of Angels

Patricia Kelly, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

Julio Garcia, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Donald Kammer, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Patricia Pierpont, 96, St. Bavo

Plymouth

Ines Dragani, 80, St. Michael

Anita T. Fox, 92, St. Michael

South Bend

Bradley Hall, 68, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Carolyn Haluda, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Jane Hestad, 86, St. Adalbert

Wabash

John Houlihan, 83, St. Bernard

* * *

