April 9, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 9, 2023
Auburn
Patricia Rohrer, 91, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Dorothy H. Fowerbaugh, 90, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
L. W. Hanzel, 96, Queen of Angels
Patricia Kelly, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
Julio Garcia, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Donald Kammer, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Patricia Pierpont, 96, St. Bavo
Plymouth
Ines Dragani, 80, St. Michael
Anita T. Fox, 92, St. Michael
South Bend
Bradley Hall, 68, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Carolyn Haluda, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Jane Hestad, 86, St. Adalbert
Wabash
John Houlihan, 83, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.