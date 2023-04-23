Todays Catholic
April 23, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 23, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Jeanette M. Klingenberger, 92, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel

Daniel Kranjc, 98, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Ronnie Armour, 74, St. Pius X

Frank Criniti, Jr, 76, St. Pius X

Daniel Dickerson, 60, St. Pius X

Theodore Kotyuk, 83, St. Pius X

Teresa Lamirand, 77, St. Pius X

Huntington

JoAnn E. Hammel, 78, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Mary Marks, 91, St. John the Baptist

Gloria Vowles, 87, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Sophie Gaddey, 101, St. Adalbert

Tomas Gonzalez, 49, St. Adalbert

Luisa Mones, 43, St. Adalbert

* * *

