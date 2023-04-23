April 23, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 23, 2023
Fort Wayne
Jeanette M. Klingenberger, 92, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel
Daniel Kranjc, 98, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Ronnie Armour, 74, St. Pius X
Frank Criniti, Jr, 76, St. Pius X
Daniel Dickerson, 60, St. Pius X
Theodore Kotyuk, 83, St. Pius X
Teresa Lamirand, 77, St. Pius X
Huntington
JoAnn E. Hammel, 78, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Mary Marks, 91, St. John the Baptist
Gloria Vowles, 87, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Sophie Gaddey, 101, St. Adalbert
Tomas Gonzalez, 49, St. Adalbert
Luisa Mones, 43, St. Adalbert
