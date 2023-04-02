April 2, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 2, 2023
Fort Wayne
Richard Eddy, 75, St. Charles Borromeo
Dick Girard, 70, St. Charles Borromeo
Sharon Girard, 70, St. Charles Borromeo
Joseph Reifel, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
William Becker, 85, St. Pius X, Granger
Thomas Nowak, 77, St. Pius X, Granger
Huntington
Ronald E. Hochstetler, 70, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Donald Miller, 83, Queen of Peace
Janice Taylor, 78, Queen of Peace
Mike Watson, 75, Queen of Peace
Ralph Werner, 78, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Linda C. Baker, 79,
St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Sister M. Bonaventure, 89, Church of Loretto
Sister M. John Bosco, 84, Church of Loretto
South Bend
Margaret Krzyzaniak, 94, Christ the King
Eleanor Staszewski, 97, Holy Family
Shirley Mesaros, 86, St. John the Baptist
Wabash
George Dingledy, 99, St. Bernard
