Todays Catholic
April 30, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Paul Kennedy, 88, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Marjorie Hensler, 97, St. Charles Borromeo

Sharon Hipskind, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

Matthew Ostermeyer, 46, St. Charles Borromeo

Claude Balestra, 68, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Richard Cook, 81, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

James Thomas Gaughan, 90, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Frederick Baumer, 87, Christ the King

Mary Romano, 80, Holy Cross

Jerome Ball, 75, Holy Family

Debbie Pajak, 66, Holy Family

* * *

