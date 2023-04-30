April 30, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace
Auburn
Paul Kennedy, 88, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Marjorie Hensler, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Sharon Hipskind, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
Matthew Ostermeyer, 46, St. Charles Borromeo
Claude Balestra, 68, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Richard Cook, 81, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
James Thomas Gaughan, 90, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Frederick Baumer, 87, Christ the King
Mary Romano, 80, Holy Cross
Jerome Ball, 75, Holy Family
Debbie Pajak, 66, Holy Family
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.