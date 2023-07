The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments.

Reverend Cameron Cortens, CSC, as part-time Priest Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka, effective July 1, 2023.

Reverend David Smith, CSC, as part-time Priest Chaplain at Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, effective July 1, 2023.

* * *