October is Respect Life Month

By the Most Reverend Joseph F. Nauman

My dear friends in Christ:

Each October during Respect Life Month, the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops launches a new cycle of the Respect Life Program — a year-round, nationwide effort to help Catholics understand, value and help cultivate respect for human life.

As chairman of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all you do to build a culture of life on a daily basis. Your efforts on behalf of the unborn, the dying, the elderly, the imprisoned, the poor and so many others have a profound impact, both now and in the life to come.

This year’s theme, “Christ Our Hope: In Every Season of Life,” is particularly suited for the times in which we live. The attacks against human life seem to grow more numerous and callous by the day. Despite these challenges, we know that Christ has conquered sin and death once and for all. Through our Christian hope in the Resurrection, we are given the grace to persevere in faith. Our sacrifices on behalf of the Gospel of Life can contribute to the redemption of this current culture of death.

We bishops need your help. While there may be opportunities for decisive political action, we know that to build a true culture of life, we must seek to change hearts and minds. And your witness is essential.

It is the vocation of the laity to go out to be as leaven in the world, a light in the darkness. Your daily activities take you to places I cannot go; they bring you to those I will never meet. May you allow Christ to renew and strengthen you, that He may work through you in each moment of every day.

Be assured of my prayers for you and for our common efforts to bring about a world in which every life is cherished. And so together may we “hold fast to the hope that lies before us. This we have as an anchor of the soul, sure and firm.” (Heb 6:18-19)

The Most Reverend Joseph F. Nauman is archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

* * *