Light of Learning announces winners

Kelly Jones, Our Lady of Hungary

School Grade/Subject You Teach

Kindergarten

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have taught for two years.

Did you attend Catholic school?

I attended Corpus Christi grade School andSaint Joseph High School.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School? The most rewarding thing about teaching in aCatholic School is the family atmosphere. Everyone truly cares about one another and takes care of each other.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The Catholic school advantage for students is the opportunity to explore and ask questions about their faith. For me as a teacher, it is the ability to use faith in our daily lessons, both academically and in the little lessons that many kindergarteners are just starting to learn.Being able to incorporate faith and God into those important teaching moments is invaluable.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My Mom inspired me to be a teacher. She worked at Corpus Christi for many years when I was there. She showed me what a difference a good educator can make in a child’s life.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

One that the Catholic school environment impacted my work as a teacher was when I was going through a difficult time inmy personal life. Mr. Goralczyk, Father Kevin and all of my fellow teachers rallied around me and supported me. Without their help and prayers, it would have been very difficult to make it through that time. I am so thankful for them.

From the principal

“Kelly Jones is a bright, young, vibrantteacher. Kelly exhibits patience and understanding while teaching her students.Kelly has a strong Catholic Faith and brings and practices it daily. We arelucky to have Kelly Jones as part of our staff at Our Lady of HungarySchool.” Kevin Goralczyk, Principal

Brittany Korpal, Holy Family, South Bend

School Grade/Subject You Teach

3rd grade

How many years have you been a teacher?

This is my 6th year as a teacher.

Did you attend Catholic school in FWSB? If so, which ones?

No.

Whatis the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?The most rewarding thing about teaching at a Catholic School is having children in my classroom that care about their education. They are eager to learn every day. Not every student is the same, so I love meeting new students every year, and adjusting my teaching to what will benefit them the most. I also love creating lessons that the students are engaged in and watching as they learn new skills. Most of the time, the students do not even realize how much they are learning during a lesson. Seeing the excitement of a student when they learn something new for the first time is also rewarding. Not only are the students eager to learn new skills in school, but they get excited to learn about their faith, which is rewarding too. They take their faith seriously and love to share their knowledge, which is exciting to watch.

Whatdo you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

A Catholic school advantage for students is the fact that they not only get the best out of their education, but they also have the privilege of learning everything about their Catholic faith at home and at school. The students are learning new things about their faith everyday, and they get to share that knowledge of Christ and the Catholic religion with everyone they meet. The students get the joy of learning about God and all the school subjects, which other schools do not have the privilege of. This is the same advantage I have as a teacher. I share all of my knowledge to help the students learn about different topics/lessons that are school related, but I also get to share all of my knowledge of my faith with my students too.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My 8th grade Math teacher, Mrs. VanOverberghe, inspired me to become a teacher. Mrs. VanOverberghe pushed all of her students to do their best work. Math was hard for me, but something about the way Mrs. VanOverberghe taught, made math simple. She took the time to get to know each and every one of her students, and she knew our strengths and weaknesses, so she was able to adjust her teaching style to help every student that sat in her classroom.

Tell us about a time/moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

When I first became a teacher, I learned that every student is different and comes from a different background, so I quickly realized that a lot of our students are looking for a good role model, or just someone they can look up to and learn from. As a teacher, I know that I need to be that person for every student that I come across because you never know which student is going to need extra help or the extra support from you. I like to take my time and really get to know my students, so I can help them with any problem that may arise while they are with me. Not only do these kids look up to you as a teacher, but they also look up to you as a person who believes intheir faith. I think I also need to be that person who shows the students what it looks like to be fully committed to your faith.

From the Parish Priest

“Brittany is a very thoughtful and caring teacher who makes time for every student. Holy Family is blessed by he rinsights and virtuous persona, a great role model.” -Fr. Nathan Maaskal, parochial vicar, Holy Family Parish

Stephen Yackley, St. Jude School, Fort Wayne

School Grade/Subject You Teach

7th & 8th Social Studies

How many years have you been a teacher?

I am currently in my 6th year of teaching.

Did you attend Catholic school?

I did not – I moved to Indiana six years ago from Michigan. While in Michigan, I did attend Catholic grade school at St.Regis and high school at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School &Academy.

Whatis the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

I feel that the most rewarding part about teaching in a Catholic School is the rapport that you develop with your students.

Whatdo you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

For the students, the advantage would be being around others who share the same morals and values. Especially at the middle school level, being able to be comfortable around those you go to school with and being able to voice their thoughts and opinions can have a huge impact. For me as a teacher, I can live out my beliefs in serving others and striving to be that example that others can follow.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My inspiration came from a lot of different hockey coaches and teachers that I had growing up. I would give a nod toCoaches Fisher, Shencopp, and Campbell and quite honestly all of my high schoolteachers, but especially my AP History teacher in high school Mr. Offer, as well as several others including Fr. Ryan, Mr. Wilson, Mr. Hickey, Mr.Chandler, Mr. Pio, Mr. Young, and Mr. and Mrs. Trudel.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

This is more just a general theme I have seen in my time at St. Jude, but simply the caring and supporting nature of everyoneI meet. Being new to the area and the school after moving here from a different state, I was humbled by the love and support I received in those early years of teaching – especially from my students. Our faculty and staff and the parents went out of their way to welcome me to the community. All in all – I love whereI work and know that I belong to a community that truly supports one another.

Fromthe Principal

“As a professional, Mr. Yackley is always positive and upbeat. Although he is a reserved person, his contributions are always thoughtful and productive. He is involved in student life outside of the classroom. He organizes the safety patrol program, coordinates the GeographyBee each year, and tutors and works with students on a regular basis after school when needed. Outside of St. Jude he is the head coach of Bishop Dwenger’s hockey team and is a positive force for Catholic Education. Our students are blessed to have Mr. Yackley as a teacher he is a wonderful Christian role model.” -Michael Obergfell, principal

Jessica Sharp, St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville

School Grade/Subject You Teach

Kindergarten

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have been teaching for 9 years.

Did you attend Catholic school?

I did not attend a Catholic school growing up.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding thing about teaching in aCatholic school is watching the students grow in their love for Christ. I love to watch them connect God’s love to everything around us!

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

Talking openly about God and his love for us when times are good, as well as, bad help the students to connect what they are learning to their everyday lives. I love to take my students to the chapel to spend a few minutes with Jesus each day. It helps to center us and prepare us for the rest of the day.

Whoinspired you to be a teacher?

I was inspired by many of my own teachers inschool. I was also inspired by my mother. I can only hope to acquire the amount of patience she had for me growing up. I didn’t appreciate it at the time, but now with a daughter of my own I have to wonder how she did it! She always took the time to show, show again and again any steps necessary to complete a task.She was able to sneak in a bible verse for ANY situation that arose, good or bad. Most of all she was always there. She was there for every conference, every A+, every mistake, every school dance, she was even there when I didn’t think I needed her! She showed me that I was the most important thing to her.That’s what I want for my students! I want them to know I am there for every story, every new sibling, every goal accomplished, every early-to-bed-night-here’s-why tale, any hardships and any other accomplishments they may come to earn.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

The power of prayer is amazing. I like to tell people if they have a request, I have a tiny, but mighty army ofKindergarten prayer warriors. I teach my students the importance of getting to know and having conversations with Jesus. I also like to teach them to start with Mary. Asking a mother to ask for our prayer requests is less daunting. I never realized, for myself, the importance of Mary in our daily lives until I was involved in a car accident with my daughter. We were hit side impact by another car that failed to stop at a stop sign, we rolled four times and landed in a field. We both walked away without injury and without a scratch! Latert hat night, as I put my daughter to bed, she asked who Jesus’ mommy was. I asked if she was talking about Mary and she said, “YES, her was hugging me so tight today and it’s a good thing Jesus’ dad was hugging you.” I knew at that moment, the only way we walked away as we did was through the power of prayer. I share this story with my students to show that through prayer and faith, God is able to show his love for us, even when we are not looking for it. I also tell them that they won’t get any answers if they don’t start talking.

From the Principal

“Jessica’s faith is ingrained in all that she does. She relates her daily activities back to Jesus and faithfully takes her class to visit the BlessedSacrament every afternoon. She wants her student to know Jesus as their friend.” – Gale Powelson

Kristy Beachy, St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

School Grade /Subject You Teach

2nd grade

How many years have you been a teacher?

12 years, I stayed home for 5 years to be with my children.

Did you attend Catholic school?

Yes, from 1st-3rd grade at St. Vincent dePaul.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding thing about teaching in aCatholic School is the opportunity to go Mass each week. I also love that I can take my class toChapel. I am blessed to teach the students about Jesus daily and watch their faith grow.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

Student can openly talk about God and pray throughout their day. It’s a pleasure to share my faith and my beliefs with my students. I can’t imagine not praying together and sharing Gods love with my students.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My love for children inspired me to be a teacher. When I was little I would pretend to be a teacher and I always wanted to teach young children.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

I am blessed to start each day with prayer. I find myself deepening my relationship with God by teaching about him daily. This is such an impact on my life and my families. The support I get from this community is incredible. One of my students told me about their perfect dream, “Mrs. Beachy and I took a rocket to heaven to see Jesus and we even had donuts.”

From the Principal

“Mrs. Beachy is a perfect candidate for the Light of Learning Award. She bringsChrist to her students in all moments and teachers her students to do the same.She has high expectations that all students will learn and seamlessly weaves the faith into her instruction of each child.” — Mrs. Royal, principal

Julianne Grignol, Our Lady of Good Hope, FortWayne

School Grade/Subject You Teach

7th, 5th/6th math

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have been a teacher for two full years, and this is my third year teaching.

Did you attend Catholic school?

I did not attend Catholic school in FWSB. I lived in the Diocese of Arlington growing up, where I went to Fairfax CountyPublic schools.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

I can always reference the faith. Whether it be liturgy, biblical reference, encouraging virtue, or prayer, our faith is our foundation. Especially in the middle school grades, I get to see students relearning their faith and applying new meaning to it. They know all the motions and prayers, but I try to demonstrate and model what it actually means in their daily lives and struggles, both minor and major. I also try to help them think deeply about why Catholicism and not something else. They are eager to talk about their faith, and I love being able to discuss it with them.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

Catholic school benefits our students because it allows them to practice their faith in a different arena, outside of church(Mass) and family. It models that faith is not just one area of life, it is the foundation for everything we do. They get more role models for the faith through teachers and administrators, and especially through the participation of our priests and religious in the school environment. For myself and for the students,I try to remember what Aquinas said, that “love follows knowledge.”Education isn’t just useful; learning about the world through all the disciplines helps us learn about its author. The more we know about Him and His creation, and the more use the great gift of reason he has given to us, the closer to Him we can become. I try to remind my students of this, especially when they ask, “Why do we have to learn this?” or “Why do we have to be here?” I try to remind myself of this in the everyday mundane; it helps me recommit to my mission as a Catholic school teacher.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

I would say three people inspired me to teach. Less directly, my high school youth minister, Jonna demonstrated how important a role faithful adults and young adults can have in the lives of middle and high school aged children. My seventh and eighth grade religious education teacher did the same. Both went above and beyond their designated roles and demonstrated real care and concern for my spiritual formation.Finally, my phonics professor modeled how effective a teacher who truly enjoyed his or her profession could be. Additionally, he taught well what a great responsibility the teacher has in the lives of students, and therefore how humbling a role it can be.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

This is a simple “moment,” and it is a regular occurrence, but every time we hear sirens, we stop whatever we are doing as a class and pray a Hail Mary. The students never let this distract them from their work, and they all participate without being prompted. It is a beautiful, simple way to see the faith permeating into our classroom culture.It impacts my work as a teacher because it refocuses and encourages me.

From the Principal

“Julianne Grignol is an excellent nomination for the Light of Learning award winner because she goes above and beyond to ensure her students are successful in their academics and strong in their faith.” — Samantha Smith, principal

Maria Pittenger, St. Charles Borromeo, FortWayne

School Grade/Subject You Teach

Grades 5-8

How many years have you been a teacher?

26 years

Did you attend Catholic school?

I attended Holy Name And Roncalli inIndianapolis.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

I have taught in different settings and value those experiences. Pre-K – 8schools are especially rewarding because we are often able to watch students grow and transform into young adults over a ten-year period. I also enjoy seeing students at Mass with their families on Sunday.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

Teaching and learning in an environment where Christ is at the center is beneficial to our journey through life’s joys and challenges.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

Jerry Craney, (music director at my home parish), Marsha Hanley, (high school geometry teacher), and Kathy Damon,(high school history teacher), were all influential.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

When tragedies or evil things happen in the world, remembering thatChrist is at the center of the school helps guide the discussion with students.

From the Principal

On behalf of St. Charles Borromeo CatholicSchool, I am very proud to nominate Mrs. Maria Pittenger as our 2018-2019 Light of Learning Award recipient. Mrs. Pittenger has truly been a light for our students, effectively serving as a teacher in our Resource Department for eleven years. Knowledgeable, patient, enthusiastic, and caring, Mrs. Pittenger has used her skills to work intimately with our students, providing the academic guidance and encouragement that provides them opportunities to grow and find success. She cares deeply for her students and helps them feel confident and appreciated each day. Mrs. Pittenger’s dedication and detail on behalf of our students has been a blessing to our children, parents, and fellow teachers. She is a deserving awardee for the Light of Learning! — Principal Robert R. Sordelet

Jessica Howard, St. Joseph School, Fort Wayne

School Grade/Subject You Teach

3rd grade

How many years have you been a teacher?

5 years.

Did you attend Catholic school?

No, I attend K-12 in the southwest school system.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most reward thing about teaching in a Catholic school is the ability to apply our faith into every area of our day.The small class sizes create an intimate atmosphere to build true community and experience the holy spirit.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

For students, not every student benefits from being in a large classes in a large school. Many benefit from small class sizes where they can learn in a smaller environment how to make an impact on a big world. The same applies for teachers, we get to experience and teach our students in a unique way.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My mom, Wendy Howard. My mom has taught kindergarten for over 30 years. My mom has an incredibly creative mind and heart for teaching that is unmatched. I grew up at Deer Ridge elementary and got to experience several incredible educators. Growing up and being in my mom’s classroom is something I wouldn’t trade for the world, it is inspiring to see her interact with students and other educators.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to goto Mexico on a mission trip. I was asked to teach a 2 day workshop on a variety of things to a new school connected to the children’s home we were working with. Many of my students are bilingual so all of my students wrote letters inSpanish and English to students in the school I would be visiting. As I delivered and watched the students inMexico read these letters, I was filled with so much joy and adoration that theLord had blessed me with a career where I can witness moments like these. The students in Mexico wrote back to each one of my students that day. My students were filled just as much joy receiving letters back. There are days where teaching is really hard and challenging. But getting to work with children is such a profound, life-giving and joyful experience that I would go through hundreds of hard days to experience days where they find breakthrough, build connections, and strengthen their community.

