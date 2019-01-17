Jan. 14 Featured Light of Learning Award Winners! Todays Catholic

Each week, Today’s Catholic will be featuring some of our amazing 2019 Light of Learning award winners! To meet other winners, click here.

William Bailey Combs, St. Michael, Plymouth

School Grade/Subject You Teach

6-8th Grade Social Studies; K-8 Gym

How many years have you been a teacher?

3 years

Did you attend Catholic school?

No, but I have met many great people who have gone to FWSB schools when I was at Wabash College.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The small size of my school allows me to work with every grade in the building. I love being able to work with all the students and knowing everyone’s name.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The students and I are able to put God in His proper place in World and U.S. History. I am able to show how God helps people recover from disasters and become stronger afterwards.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

My family; my mother, father, and aunt were all teachers and they continually talked about how they hoped their work would impact the lives of others. I wanted to be someone who valued their self-worth based on their ability to improve the lives of those around them.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

In my first-year teaching, my 7th Grade class asked me during a unit on Ancient India if Buddha was in Heaven. We had read some of the Buddha’s philosophy on how to live your life and the class responded positively to his teachings. It impressed me that Catholic school students would have such empathy for someone in the past. Being able to introduce the Buddha’s teachings through a comparison of Christianity allowed me to bring students into a deeper understanding of humanity’s past and I don’t think I would have been able to do that anywhere except a Catholic school.

From the principal

“Bailey has moved into a few new roles the last few years. He originally joined our school staff as our Middle School Social Studies teacher. Two years ago, our PE teacher left us and he wanted to add that role to his daily duties. He is a very creative teacher and extremely knowledgeable in the subject areas he teaches. This year a colleague retired who served as our part time technology coordinator and Bailey stepped up to fill that role also. His colleagues appreciate the manner in which he works to help them and our student’s problem solve technology issues in the most timely manner possible. He took it upon himself to learn the Mac programs and work to learn the details of our technology systems. His colleagues are appreciative of his level of learning initiatives and his patience with them and they struggle sometimes to tech problem solve. They are also appreciative that along with taking the new role of part time tech coordinator that he chose not to give up also teaching K-8 students Physical Education.” -Amy Weidner, Principal

Julie Ramp, Huntington Catholic

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have been teaching at Huntington Catholic School for 16 years.

Did you attend Catholic school?

No, I attended public schools in Huntington, IN

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School is being allowed to teach my students in a Christian atmosphere. I am given the opportunity to teach my students the standards while at the same time helping my students learn and grow in their spiritual values. Learning the academics and practicing their faith help in making well rounded individuals.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The Catholic school advantage for students is for them to be allowed to learn about their faith with peers who have the same love of God as they do. The students are in a comfortable setting with people who love and care for them daily. They are allowed to learn their Catholic religion and live it through participating in various activities in school each week. For me as a teacher, I appreciate the values established and the privilege to teach my students about God along with their academics.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

I believe I’ve always had the ambition to be a teacher ever since elementary school. I enjoyed school and credit many of my teachers for instilling my love of learning. I had many teachers along the way who inspired me to be a teacher, so I cannot name just one. I looked up to these teachers who collectively made an impact in my life. Now it is my turn to make an impact in my students’ lives.

From the Principal

“Julie has a certain way she works with our Kindergarten children. Each moment in the classroom is focused on preparing our children emotionally, spiritually, and academically no matter the task. Julie is able to balance between being loving yet strict with high expectations for her students. The patience, flexibility, and love she displays for her students truly makes her one of a kind!” -Derek Boone, principal

Peggy Beuchel , St. John the Baptist, New Haven

School Grade/Subject You Teach

Special Education

How many years have you been a teacher?

20 years

Did you attend Catholic school?

I attended Delphos St. John’s Elementary and High School in Ohio & the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne for my undergrad and graduate education.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding aspect of teaching in a Catholic school is being able to live my faith and to be surrounded by faith-filled people. “I believe the advantages of a Catholic school for the students are Christ-centered teaching, being connected to role models who love Jesus, and the reception of the sacraments offers them unique opportunities for spiritual growth.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

For me as a teacher, I can put my faith into practice each day. Also, I can see the Spirit working through the children & my fellow teachers helping to mold me into a better disciple.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

The nudging of the Spirit to become a teacher began when I was in elementary school. So, I wasn’t necessarily inspired by a particular person but I knew in high school I was being called to the vocation of teaching.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

About four years ago, I had the privilege of preparing a young man with autism for the sacraments of Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. Throughout this journey with him, my own faith and belief was strengthened by his innocence and pureness. His enthusiasm for receiving the sacraments inspired me and helped me to discover a more joyful approach to my faith journey.

From the Principal

“Mrs. Beuchel truly represents Christ in all that she does. As our Resource Program Director, she gives of her time to help all all of our teachers in the building, and our resource learners. Often the first to arrive on any day and one of the last to leave, Mrs. Beuchel puts forth tireless energy, joy, and love. As an educator, her knowledge of best practices and pedagogy sets an incredibly high bar of professionalism. She is a true joy and grace within our community – congratulations Mrs. Beuchel!” -Zachary Coyle, principal

Angela Zumbaugh, Saint Bernard School, Wabash

School Grade/Subject You Teach

5/6th grade religion and First Grade

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have worked at the school for 17 years-10 as an aide and 7 as a teacher.

Did you attend Catholic school?

No.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School is being about to intertwine faith into every aspect of the students’ day. This means I get to teach skills, push curiosity, share the churches’ mission, and help form student’s identities.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The advantage of a Catholic school for students can be many. These include smaller class sizes which can lead to more one on one and small group learning, learning about their faith and knowing Jesus loves them, and the insertion of high academic standards, values, and discipline. The advantage to me as a teacher is the same because it helps to make each of my students the best they can be spiritually, academically, socially and emotionally.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

I was inspired to be a teacher by my elementary school teachers. Although they were public school teachers, they showed so much compassion towards me and really made me believe I could do anything.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

I think the moments that impact my work as a teacher are all the little moments during a day when students have an ah ha moment and grasp a concept they struggled with or when they show compassion towards another student.

From the Principal

“Mrs. Zumbaugh wants all her students to be successful and has high expectations for them. She has helped organize parts of the school for a teacher with cancer and reorganized the teachers’ workroom while the custodian was off work. Mrs. Zumbaugh was co-chair for our annual fundraiser and helped get Trivia Night to continue. Mrs. Zumbaugh is willing to help struggling students before and after school. She has encouraged parental involvement in academics and extracurricular activities.” -Theresa Carroll- Principal

Cynthia Zyniewicz, St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart

School Grade/Subject You Teach

ENL/ESL Teacher

How many years have you been a teacher?

I have taught for 10 years, this is my third year at St. Vincent’s.

Did you attend Catholic school?

No.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of the St. Vincent School community’s devotion to their faith. I am filled with much peace in this school and my own spirituality has deepened because of the students and staff here. I am truly inspired by our school community’s dedication to living out our school mission: faith-knowledge-service.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The Catholic school advantage for our students is the daily emphasis placed on Catholic values which deepen the foundation of our students’ faith. My own children have attended Catholic school since 2001 when we first moved to the area, and while I personally attended public schools and previously taught at a public high school, we wanted our children to have a faith community that reached not only their weekends, but their daily lives as well. Catholic grade school education is about freeing young girls and boys by educating them toward faith and reason. They become freer because they can talk about their faith in the midst of their other subjects. Christ is not just “allowed” to be part of a student’s daily life, but a relationship with Christ is encouraged and promoted. Because of this, students thrive beyond what they might otherwise. For me as a teacher, I find weekly Mass with our school community to be fulfilling, calming and nourishing.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

Initially I was inspired by my high school social studies teacher, Mr. Dixon, to study economics in college. However, I realized that what I really admired about him was how he taught and how engaging his lessons were. At that point I started to consider education as my chosen profession. Over the years I have been inspired by college professors, and my own children’s teachers, both at Holy Cross Grade School and at John Adams High School. Their dedication to their students inspired me to return to the classroom.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

Our staff is constantly talking about and sharing our students’ successes; we celebrate students’ achievements, their good deeds, and their efforts of going above and beyond. However, the difficult issues we face as classroom teachers are also discussed as matters of great concern. Recently there have been ongoing discussions and concerns expressed about three specific students whom we know have particularly difficult and challenging home lives, and therefore, these students act out in ways that often leave our staff, and their classroom teachers especially exasperated. At the end of the day, however, each staff member acknowledges that it is our collective responsibility to do all that we can to accommodate and teach and love our students. It is in this collective response to difficult, often overwhelming, times that I feel Christ’s presence most. Despite the challenges we face, God is present to help us handle these crisis situations. This has led me to be especially mindful of the “ordinary” nature of some of the less stressful situations I find myself in with students, and to celebrate them for the children of God whom they are. I believe this has impacted my own awareness and presence in the classroom as a servant of God.

From the Principal

“Cindy Zyniewicz helped establish the new ESL program; that she now oversees. She is a hard worker and dependable. She has a strong passion for all the children she works with. She is meeting with 68 kids and monitoring many more within her program. Cindy helps other teachers without hesitation and goes above and beyond with the students she meets with. Cindy’s faith is strong and is seen through the many things she does.” -Tara Lundy, prinicpal

Mary DeMott, St. Adalbert, South Bend

How many years have you been a teacher?

10 years.

Did you attend Catholic school?

No.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

In nearly every school, teachers strive to demonstrate to their students that they are deeply valued. Our principal at St. Adalbert puts is this way- “We want our students to know that they are good, they are known, and they are loved.” What makes a Catholic school unique is that we are able to relate this experience of being known and loved to the reality of being known and loved by an all-loving God. This is what is most rewarding- that in Catholic schools, we can explain that the love and care students receive from us only an imperfect example of God’s love for them. We are able to share with students the good news that they are always under the gaze of a God who knows them and loves them, and who created them with the potential to become a saint.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

The opportunity to experience God’s love through caring teachers and staff members is a tremendous advantage for students. Also, being surrounded by teachers and staff who are role models of faith is a great gift; it provides students the opportunity to experience firsthand what a joyful Christian life of self-gift looks like. For me as a teacher, it is a tremendous gift to be surrounded by colleagues who are also striving to be disciples of Christ, and whose lives and work offer beautiful and diverse examples of how to give ourselves in love and service to our students, families, and one another. My colleagues have also done a wonderful job of supporting me in the practical details necessary to organize faith formation events throughout the school. I am very grateful to them for all of their help and support.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

Preschoolers! When I was 17 years old I began the first of 3 summers during which I would work for Michigan Migrant Headstart and Buen Pastor Ministries, preschool programs which served exclusively children of migrant farmworkers. These children, in my hometown of Holland, Michigan had such an enthusiasm for life and learning and were truly a delight to work with. We made home visits out at the blueberry farms, where their families generously welcomed me, helped me with Spanish, and taught me about their culture. I also saw their need for committed, bilingual, teachers to help them grow in faith and virtue and navigate their experience of living in two cultures.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

Our partnership with the Congregation of Holy Cross has been a huge help to me as I have created new campus ministry programming. I’m so grateful to the seminarians and priests for their generosity in helping me envision and organize programs for faith formation and mentoring. Their assistance has enabled me to provide opportunities for students that I never would have been able to otherwise.

From the Principal

“Ms. DeMott is a tremendous gift to St. Adalbert School. She is first and foremost deeply committed witness to our faith. She is a completely other-centered person who sees Christ in everyone she encounters. Ms. DeMott rejoices in the flourishing of our students in all their potentiality – especially in their relationship with Our Lord.” –Joseph Miller, principal

Justin Koselke, Corpus Christi

How many years have you been a teacher?

I am currently in my 5th year of teaching.

Did you attend Catholic school?

I did not attend a Catholic school in FWSB.

What is the most rewarding thing about teaching in a Catholic School?

The most rewarding thing for me is hearing how past students are doing in high school and hearing what they plan to do in the future. There are so many families here with multiple students so, it is nice getting to see students again who graduated.

What do you feel is the Catholic school advantage for students? For you as a teacher?

I feel like an advantage of being in a Catholic school is parents are committed to their students doing well. This means that overall parents will help correct students at home and this can lead to a better school and classroom environment. Parents are also committed to promoting Christian values that can lead to a more supportive classroom environment. I feel like an advantage for students and for me as a teacher are the small class sizes.

Who inspired you to be a teacher?

The people who inspired me most were the teachers I had at Penn High School, Mr. Schmidt, Mr. Van Meter, Mr. Kistler, and many other great teachers. My Grandma was also a teacher and that I think had something to do with my initial interest in teaching.

Tell us about a moment when being in a Catholic school environment supported or significantly impacted your work as a teacher.

When I first joined Corpus Christi School I was nervous to be a middle school teacher. The team I joined, Marilyn Ahearn, Roberta Brant, and Trisha Perry were extremely supportive and helped me get used to all the different responsibilities I had beyond teaching. Maggie Mackowiak and Keith Foley, my administrators were also very supportive and made sure I was comfortable in this new environment.

From the Principal

“Justin is an inspiring educator who is talented, patient, and respected by his students. Mr. Koselke takes a personal interest with all students, is dedicated to the profession, and embodies the true spirit of Corpus Christi. He leads our Quiz Bowl team and has introduced our students to Robotics. We are blessed to have Justin represent Corpus Christi School as the Light of Learning winner.” -Maggie Mackowiak, Principal

* * *